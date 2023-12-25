Missing DeKalb County teen found Christmas Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 16-year-old DeKalb County girl who has been missing since Dec. 3 has been found.

BACKGROUND: Search continues for missing DeKalb County teen | ISP searching for runaway teen out of St. Joe

Indiana State Police began looking for Nevaeha Wheaton on Dec. 7, leading to a weeks-long search for the teen. Her mother, Teya Treesh, confirmed to 21Alive that Wheaton was found Sunday night.

While the search for Wheaton was ongoing, her mother said she missed her gorgeous, talented 16-year-old.

“I just miss her voice. Honestly, I just miss her voice,” Treesh said. “I want her just to come so she can be strong again and know that we love her, and we miss her.”

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS REPORT HERE:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.