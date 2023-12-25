Brooks, Jr. gives new jerseys to St. Paul’s Lutheran basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Washington forward and former North Side Legend Keion Brooks, Jr. returned to his hometown to give new jerseys to St. Paul’s Lutheran middle school basketball on Christmas Eve.

St. Paul’s Lutheran retired Brooks’ No. 23 jersey, along with brother Darrion’s, on the same night.

Keion led the elite middle school program to back-to-back national titles, while Darrion led the Bears to a national title of his own four years later.

The Brooks brothers have their names etched atop and all across St. Paul Lutheran’s record books.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.