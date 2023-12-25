Brooks, Jr. gives new jerseys to St. Paul’s Lutheran basketball

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Washington forward and former North Side Legend Keion Brooks, Jr. returned to his hometown to give new jerseys to St. Paul’s Lutheran middle school basketball on Christmas Eve.

St. Paul’s Lutheran retired Brooks’ No. 23 jersey, along with brother Darrion’s, on the same night.

Keion led the elite middle school program to back-to-back national titles, while Darrion led the Bears to a national title of his own four years later.

The Brooks brothers have their names etched atop and all across St. Paul Lutheran’s record books.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Our Hope" pastor resigns following findings of inappropriate behavior
‘Our Hope’ pastor resigns following findings of inappropriate behavior
Fire in Waynedale
One person dead after mobile home fire in Waynedale
W Coliseum Fire
FWFD investigating fire on West Coliseum Boulevard
Alison Davis
Woman wanted in connection to New Haven husband’s death arrested
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Latest News

LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1
Columbia City's Brady Hartman drives for a layup against Blackhawk Christian (12/22/23).
Hartman leads Columbia City boys to win at Blackhawk Christian
21Alive News at 11
Columbia City vs. Blackhawk Christian Boys Basketball 12/22/23