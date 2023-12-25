MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richland County Dog lived outside, in a shelter, or in a prison his whole life, and he is awaiting for you to give him the home he’s been wanting to call his own for two years.

Heller came in to the Richland County Dog Warden as a stray on May 6, 2022, and Dec. 27, 2023 marks his 600th day in their care.

However, he is not at the shelter at 810 North Home Rd. in Mansfield.

On May 15, 2023, Heller was moved to the Mansfield Correctional Institution (ManCI) for the ManCI Prison Program training.

The Richland County Dog Warden said Heller is a medium-sized pit bull-terrier mix with a short brindle coat.

The dog warden said he is an approximately 2-year-old dog who is:

neutered

up-to-date on vaccinations

microchipped

This awfully cute good boy was described as playful and energetic, and knows how to sit and shake.

Heller would do well with other dogs - both male and female, but not cats.

His adoption fee has also been reduced.

If you are interested in giving Heller the gift of a “fur-ever” home this holiday season, call the Richland County Dog Warden at 419-774-5892 or email dogs@richlandcountyoh.gov with questions.

Click here to request an adoption application.

Click here to view more adoptable dogs from the Richland County Dog Warden.

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home (Richland County Dog Warden)

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home (Richland County Dog Warden)

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home (Richland County Dog Warden)

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home (Richland County Dog Warden)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.