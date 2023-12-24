Power restored to more than 4,500 on Fort Wayne’s east side

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power says power has been completely restored to more than 4,500 customers near Fort Wayne’s east side were without power.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning thousands were without power. Officials predicted that power would be restored by 1:30 p.m. but was fixed just before 10 a.m.

Indiana Michigan Power has not realized the cause of the outing.

