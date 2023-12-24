Indiana State Police investigating after police shooting leaves one dead

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marshall County, near Mishawaka.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of South Dixie Way in Roseland just after 5 Sunday morning. That’s when a St. Joesph County Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln SUV, minutes later and tried to attempt a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit with police. Officers with the Mishawaka Police Department joined the pursuit and followed the driver until he stopped in Marshall County near the intersection of Elm Road and Tyler Road. The driver then ran away from the police.

Officers from both the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department located the man and shots were fired. The driver was identified as Johnny Lee Wodd, 54, of Elkhart. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26.

Officials have not said whether the officers involved in the shooting are on leave at this time.

Indiana State Police say when they are finished with their investigation they will turn over the information to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.