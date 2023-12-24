Fort Wayne police investigating shooting that left two men injured near Tillman Park

Shooting on South Hanna Street
By Samantha Condra and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hanna Street and Tillman Street intersection.

Police say they were called to the intersection on reports of shots fired around 3:12 a.m.. When they arrived they found a car crashed near the intersection on the sidewalk. Inside the car police found two men with injuries.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. The passenger of the car is in stable condition, but the driver is suffering life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a witness called 911 stating that several men were arguing and then gunfire was exchanged. Another caller told officials there was a large group in the area of Tillman Park and several cars in the area left quickly after hearing multiple gunshots.

Hanna Street was closed between Tillman Road and Tillman Park for more than 6 hours while police investigated. The Shell gas station on the corner also closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436- 7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app

