Wreath dedication held at restored cemetery in Ossian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The gloomy weather Saturday morning couldn’t keep the Heckber family and neighbors in Ossian from honoring our nations fallen heroes.

In what is a culmination of over a years worth of work restoring what was a forgotten and neglected cemetery, Larry Heckber and his brother, Steve, gathered friends, neighbors, and family to the Historic Old Ossian Cemetery in Wells County.

The cemetery went through a major restoration, in large part by donations, that began last summer after Larry Heckber went in search of a relative that was buried on the property.

As 21Alive previously reported, what he found was everything but where his loved one was laid to rest. The cemetery was in horrible condition.

With the help of his dedicated family, the Heckbers cleared out the weeds, removed the dead and overgrown trees, and put together broken and vandalized grave stones piece by piece.

But on Saturday, it was more than just admiring the work that has been done to give a new life to the Old Ossian Cemetery, it was a moment of honoring those who gave their lives in the name of freedom.

“We want children to carry on the tradition and to appreciate what these veterans have done,” Larry Heckber said. Saturday’s ceremony was a part of the the Wreaths Across America Program, which includes more than 4,000 cemeteries.

Those who were at the ceremony in Ossian dedicated a wreath for each branch of the military. Individual wreaths were also placed on fourteen gravestones.

“If we don’t keep this going, this will die,” Steve Heckber said. “So like I said many times there. We will remember. That’s it. We will remember.”

There will be another dedication ceremony at the cemetery this coming May, where several new tombstones will be placed.

