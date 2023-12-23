One person dead after mobile home fire in Waynedale

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Waynedale.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says in a release they were dispatched to a trailer home on fire at the 7500 block of Bluffton Road and they arrived at the scene around 12:30 in the morning.

FWFD says when they arrived on the scene the trailer had a heavy fire with a partial collapse of the roof.

While firefighters put out the fire, they say they also conducted a search through the back of the trailer and found the occupant of the trailer dead.

The fire is currently under investigation.

