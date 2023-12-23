FWFD investigating fire on West Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall on West Coliseum Boulevard.

FWFD says they were dispatched to a building fire at 7:56 a.m. which was initially said to be on North Coliseum Boulevard, but the fire department was then redirected toward West Coliseum.

When firefighters arrived they said there was heavy fire coming from a business in the center of a strip mall and the fire had extended to other businesses in the strip mall.

The fire heavily damaged a tattoo parlor, a beauty salon and an online grocery market delivery service in the strip mall and the other businesses had moderate smoke damage.

FWFD says there were two workers in one of the businesses at the time and they both escaped without injuries and the fire was under control in 45 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation.

