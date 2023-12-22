Woman wanted in connection to New Haven husband’s death arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 33-year-old Granger woman wanted in connection to her New Haven husband’s death has been booked into the Allen County Jail.

Alison Davis is facing one count of murder after her husband, 40-year-old Kevin Davis of New Haven, died from a blunt-force injury to the head in August. His death was later ruled a homicide in August.

Alison Davis initially told police her husband fell down the stairs, but her version of events and Kevin Davis’ injuries were inconsistent with the claims, according to a probable cause affidavit written by New Haven Police Detective James Krueger. Responding officers reported the defendant was acting “odd” given the circumstances, seemingly unconcerned about her husband’s injuries and laughing with medics.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Scott Wagner showed that the right side of the victim’s skull was crushed and had a depression that was consistent with him being hit in the head with a blunt object, court records show. Wagner told police Kevin Davis would have been dead upon impact and immediately collapsed in the same spot where he had been struck.

