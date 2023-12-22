Woman battling cancer spreads hope to others through music

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There is more than just music resonating through the halls of the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, there is hope and strength.

Rainee Perdue has had her fair share of challenges. She was diagnosed endometrial cancer in 2019, and has been dealing with the chemotherapy that has come with it. She is also blind, but to those who watch her perform on instruments, you would never know it.

On Friday, we were front and center as she performed several songs on the ukulele and piano.

“You got to be tough, but I never really felt was that strong,” Perdue said. “It has been a very unpredictable and challenging ride. I’m grateful that I get to go thorough it with so many people who have just been so good to me.”

“To know Rainee is to love her,” said Loretta Houston, one of her caretakers. “She encourages [the other patients]. That’s what we need to do .”

