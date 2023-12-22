Woman battling cancer spreads hope to others through music

There is more than just music resonating through the halls of the Parkview Packnett Family...
There is more than just music resonating through the halls of the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, there is hope and strength.(Ashton Hackman)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There is more than just music resonating through the halls of the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, there is hope and strength.

Rainee Perdue has had her fair share of challenges. She was diagnosed endometrial cancer in 2019, and has been dealing with the chemotherapy that has come with it. She is also blind, but to those who watch her perform on instruments, you would never know it.

On Friday, we were front and center as she performed several songs on the ukulele and piano.

“You got to be tough, but I never really felt was that strong,” Perdue said. “It has been a very unpredictable and challenging ride. I’m grateful that I get to go thorough it with so many people who have just been so good to me.”

“To know Rainee is to love her,” said Loretta Houston, one of her caretakers. “She encourages [the other patients]. That’s what we need to do .”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Davis
Warrant issued for Granger woman wanted for murder in connection to husband’s homicide
Search continues for missing DeKalb County teen
Search continues for missing DeKalb County teen
Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people...
Two hurt in crash involving truck, horse-drawn buggy
Semi knocks down light at Coldwater Glenbrook Mall entrance
Semi knocks down traffic light at Glenbrook Square entrance
FILE
Man suing FWPD, officer after officer allegedly hit him with squad car

Latest News

U.S. Department of Agriculture
USDA accepting applications for fellows to help with ‘record numbers’ of clean energy project funding requests
Ohio DORA's show what they could look like in Fort Wayne
Ohio DORA's set good example for the future of Downtown Fort Wayne
Alison Davis
Woman wanted in connection to New Haven husband’s death arrested
One killed in Kosciusko County crash, officers say
One killed in Kosciusko County crash, officers say