USDA accepting applications for fellows to help with ‘record numbers’ of clean energy project funding requests

U.S. Department of Agriculture
U.S. Department of Agriculture(USDA)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is hiring 40 Climate Change Fellows to help with the record numbers of applications from farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses seeking funding for clean energy projects.

The funding is under the Rural Energy for America Program and the new positions are funded by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is hard at work making sure as many people as possible can access historic funding to make clean energy improvements at their farms, ranches and businesses,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small said. “These innovations will help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families.”

Two fellows each will be based in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota. One fellow each will be based in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware/Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming and Puerto Rico.

Applications for the positions can be found here for any of the positions in U.S. states. Those interested in the Puerto Rico position can find the application here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Davis
Warrant issued for Granger woman wanted for murder in connection to husband’s homicide
Search continues for missing DeKalb County teen
Search continues for missing DeKalb County teen
Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people...
Two hurt in crash involving truck, horse-drawn buggy
Semi knocks down light at Coldwater Glenbrook Mall entrance
Semi knocks down traffic light at Glenbrook Square entrance
FILE
Man suing FWPD, officer after officer allegedly hit him with squad car

Latest News

There is more than just music resonating through the halls of the Parkview Packnett Family...
Woman battling cancer spreads hope to others through music
Ohio DORA's show what they could look like in Fort Wayne
Ohio DORA's set good example for the future of Downtown Fort Wayne
Alison Davis
Woman wanted in connection to New Haven husband’s death arrested
One killed in Kosciusko County crash, officers say
One killed in Kosciusko County crash, officers say