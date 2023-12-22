USDA accepting applications for fellows to help with ‘record numbers’ of clean energy project funding requests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is hiring 40 Climate Change Fellows to help with the record numbers of applications from farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses seeking funding for clean energy projects.

The funding is under the Rural Energy for America Program and the new positions are funded by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is hard at work making sure as many people as possible can access historic funding to make clean energy improvements at their farms, ranches and businesses,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small said. “These innovations will help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families.”

Two fellows each will be based in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota. One fellow each will be based in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware/Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming and Puerto Rico.

Applications for the positions can be found here for any of the positions in U.S. states. Those interested in the Puerto Rico position can find the application here.

