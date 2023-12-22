Salvation Army says they have two days left to collect $30K, reach campaign goals

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army is making one final push to collect the remaining $30,000 needed to meet the goals set for their 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.

Because they do not ring bells on Sundays, Friday and Saturday are the last two days for the organization to meet their goal. Donations go toward funding relief for flood victims, emergency assistance to unexpectedly unemployed families, and school supplies for children, Salvation Army says.

Those interested in donating can do so by:

  • Visiting safortwayne.org;
  • Leaving money in a Red Kettle found at various stores around the community;
  • Or going in person or mailing the money to 2901 N. Clinton.

From now until Christmas Eve Hanning and Bean will be matching any donations to Salvation Army dollar for dollar.

