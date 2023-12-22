‘Our Hope’ pastor resigns following findings of inappropriate behavior

Church district leader says it is his “hope and prayer” that the pastor will later be able to serve another congregation
By WPTA Staff and Meg Roessler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Our Hope Lutheran Church in Huntertown has voted to accept the resignation of the congregation’s pastor.

The voting members approved Pastor Michael Terkula’s request to resign Thursday night. 21Investigates started looking into this months ago after parents reached out to us saying two teachers had resigned.

READ MORE: Parents demand answers after allegations surface at church-run school

Our Hope’s decision to accept Pastor Terkula’s resignation follows a tense meeting where hundreds of people demanded answers after allegations surfaced about the pastor’s behavior at the church’s school.

The President of the Indiana District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Rev. Stuckwisch, told church members his investigative team found “things of concern” and “inappropriate actions” that made some people feel “uncomfortable.”

He stresses he found “no indication of any sexual or criminal conduct toward any child.”

At a meeting Thursday, Our Hope accepted the pastor’s request for a “release from his call.” The district president tells us the pastor will have “no more connection to that congregation.” We reached out to Pastor Terkula for comment, but have not heard back.

Rev. Stuckwisch says it is his “hope and prayer that, at some point in the future, Pastor Terkula will be able to serve at another congregation.”

Leaders with Our Hope sent the following letter to parishioners:

If you have feedback on this story, we’d like to hear from you. You can email us at newsroom@21alivenews.com or send us a tip on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

