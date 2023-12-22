One killed in Kosciusko County crash, officers say

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a 31-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday evening.

Offices say the crash happened around 9 p.m. on CR 200 North, west of SR 13 in Kosciusko County. When police arrived, they say they found a pick-up truck had struck a large tree. They say the truck was headed eastbound on CR 200 when when he drove off the side of the road for an unknown reason, hitting the tree.

The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Matthew Abrams of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials note he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

