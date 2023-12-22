Ohio DORA's set good example for the future of Downtown Fort Wayne

By Kara Porzuczek
Dec. 22, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Normally when you go to a bar and grab a drink you must finish it there, but for Downtown Fort Wayne that’s about to change.

Some community members have expressed concern of how this change will go. City Council even saying that the downtown outdoor drinking area will be a test run for if the concept stays in the Fort.

Indiana is following Ohio’s lead in this matter as they’ve had DORA’s for some time.

Joe Kiley is the owner of Uno Pizzeria in Downtown Dayton where he says he was a little worried at first as well. So far though, he says there have been no new issues with the outdoor drinking areas in place. Other businesses in the area are seeing the same thing.

“We haven’t experienced any kind of issues with it. I think most people understand that when you do purchase a DORA cup from a location, and you go outside and you’re walking around the stadium or the riverscape area and then you go into a different place. You have to dispose of that cup. You finish your drink then you come in and get a different one,” explains Downtown Dayton Brixx Owner, Chris Bhai.

Dayton isn’t the only city in the state with a DORA, but they actually have numerous ones throughout Ohio. These outdoor drinking areas that have been up and running are setting a blueprint for what we’ll see in Fort Wayne.

State Senator Liz Brown helped author the legislation that brought DORA’s to Indiana and says there is nothing to worry about.

“Most Hoosiers are very responsible. So, this isn’t going to increase consumption, it’s just going to change it. We now have outdoor bars and restaurants, which we never did 20 years ago. So, that’s wonderful and this is just a continuation of that,” says Senator Brown.

It’s important to note the addition of outdoor drinking areas does not change any laws involved with who can drink, and how you can behave when drinking.

