Local barbershop to celebrate Winter Solstice with annual toy drive Saturday

Toys will be provided while supplies last.(WKYT)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - iMack Barber Lounge will celebrate its 4th annual Winter Solstice Celebration on Saturday with a toy drive.

The barber shop is located in the Glenbrook Square Mall and will be giving out toys to children up to 5 years old from noon to 4 p.m.

Toys will be given while supplies last and donations to the drive will be accepted.

For more information on the drive, call 260-484-2195.

