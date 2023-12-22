Local barbershop to celebrate Winter Solstice with annual toy drive Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - iMack Barber Lounge will celebrate its 4th annual Winter Solstice Celebration on Saturday with a toy drive.

The barber shop is located in the Glenbrook Square Mall and will be giving out toys to children up to 5 years old from noon to 4 p.m.

Toys will be given while supplies last and donations to the drive will be accepted.

For more information on the drive, call 260-484-2195.

