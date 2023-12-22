FWFD responding to house fire on city’s northeast side

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) are responding to a house fire on the city’s northeast side Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Tanbark Trail, off Maplecrest Road, around 11:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene tell us two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to safely escape along with their pets. Officials say the fire surrounded the chimney, in the home’s attic area.

“FWFD encourages residents to have their chimneys properly serviced before they light any fires in their fireplace,” Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

