Fort Wayne Rescue Mission pays tribute to all the homeless who lost their life in 2023

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission held a memorial tonight to honor all the homeless people who lost their lives in 2023. The event featured prayer, worship, reflection and candles.

The homeless deal with hardships most of us can’t even imagine, and some even lose their lives. The Rescue Mission wanted to do something to recognize the obstacles homeless people face.

“A lot of times people don’t understand or know that the homeless population experiences a lot of deaths. So, here at the Mission we want to celebrate their lives because their lives matter to God, so their lives matter to us,” says Rescue Mission Director of Chapel Services, Jesse Norwood lll.

Pastor Sharon Gerig read off a list of names of homeless people who had passed in the Fort Wayne area this year. When each name was said one person would come forward and light a candle in their honor.

Homelessness is a problem everywhere and Fort Wayne is no exception. The tragic deaths come for different reasons.

“The reasons for them passing are many. Some are induvial that are older and had health problems. Some are induvial that have had a mental illness, have addiction,” explains Gerig.

Even with the efforts of community non-profits the numbers of deaths continue to climb year to year.

To help homeless people through the Rescue Mission you can click this link: www.fwrm.org.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Davis
Warrant issued for Granger woman wanted for murder in connection to husband’s homicide
Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution
Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife
Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife
Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people...
Two hurt in crash involving truck, horse-drawn buggy

Latest News

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission pays tribute to all the homeless who lost their life in 2023
Mayor Henry sits down to reflect on 2023, look ahead to 2024
Mayor Henry sits down to reflect on 2023, look ahead to 2024
OUCC and I&M reach settlement, cutting rate hike request by 50%
OUCC and I&M reach settlement, cutting rate hike request by 50%
Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week
Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week