Fort Wayne Rescue Mission pays tribute to all the homeless who lost their life in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission held a memorial tonight to honor all the homeless people who lost their lives in 2023. The event featured prayer, worship, reflection and candles.

The homeless deal with hardships most of us can’t even imagine, and some even lose their lives. The Rescue Mission wanted to do something to recognize the obstacles homeless people face.

“A lot of times people don’t understand or know that the homeless population experiences a lot of deaths. So, here at the Mission we want to celebrate their lives because their lives matter to God, so their lives matter to us,” says Rescue Mission Director of Chapel Services, Jesse Norwood lll.

Pastor Sharon Gerig read off a list of names of homeless people who had passed in the Fort Wayne area this year. When each name was said one person would come forward and light a candle in their honor.

Homelessness is a problem everywhere and Fort Wayne is no exception. The tragic deaths come for different reasons.

“The reasons for them passing are many. Some are induvial that are older and had health problems. Some are induvial that have had a mental illness, have addiction,” explains Gerig.

Even with the efforts of community non-profits the numbers of deaths continue to climb year to year.

To help homeless people through the Rescue Mission you can click this link: www.fwrm.org.

