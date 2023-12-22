City Council approves 50% tax break for unnamed ‘Project Zodiac’ company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Council members have unanimously approved a tax abatement for a Fortune 100 company that plans to bring a data center to town.

At the beginning of the month, Allen County Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the annexation of 728 acres of land near East Paulding and Adams Center roads for ‘Project Zodiac’, a data center officials say will be built by the yet-to-be-named company.

On Friday, City Council members voted 7-0 to approve a taxpayer agreement with the company, which has committed to a $845M investment in the project, bringing at least 30 full-time jobs to the area.

Per the agreement, the City will give the company a 50% real property tax abatement for a term of 10 years for each building constructed on the development site.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker says she visited a similar data center in another city to address residents’ concerns that the center will create disruptive noise, saying she did not hear anything of major concern.

“I know that may not be what people want to hear, but I went to seek the truth, and that is the truth I’m coming back to share with this council body,” she says.

She says she believes the project will add value to the 6th District and the city as a whole, however, she says southeast Fort Wayne may not be ready to reap all of the benefits the project will bring in.

She says she is working to make sure the district will be prepared for the development, ensuring necessary amenities like hotels, restaurants, and housing will be available.

Councilman Russ Jehl also confirmed the project does not involve a pornography company as some residents have speculated, but still, the company has not been named.

