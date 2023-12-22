Allen County Health Commissioner urges protection as respiratory illnesses rise

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Allen County Department of Health are urging residents to protect themselves as respiratory illnesses are spreading not only nationwide, but here in Allen County.

Health officials say they have seen an increase in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) recently.

Through Thursday, Dec. 21, the department reported 1,368 new cases of COVID-19 for December. Through the same period in November, 629 cases were reported. The CDC also reports RSV hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks.

Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health says at least 10 Hoosiers have died from flu-like illnesses this year. The CDC says nationally, most cases have been Influenza A (H1N1), and hospitalizations for all age groups have gone up by 200% in the past four weeks.

Now more than ever, health officials say it’s especially important to protect yourself and others as many are holding holiday gatherings.

Dr. Gutwein urges residents to take the following steps to help minimize transmission of respiratory viruses:

  • Get vaccinated. Vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV are available at various locations such as primary care providers and pharmacies. To check availability, contact providers, pharmacies or the Department of Health at (260) 449-7504. Providers for flu and COVID-19 vaccines can also be found at vaccines.gov.
  • Stay home if you’re sick. Those experiencing symptoms of respiratory illnesses should stay home from work or school, whenever possible. If treatment is needed, contact your primary healthcare provider.
  • Wash hands frequently. Use soap and warm water. If they are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes. Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.
Response from local hospitals

Leaders at both Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network confirm they are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Officials with Parkview Health say they, too, are seeing an increase in COVID-19 and RSV cases as well as an increase in hospital admissions over the last several weeks. They say while they’re seeing an uptick in influenza activity, overall influenza rates are not considered high.

Leaders say they will closely monitor the virus activity to determine if certain visitor restrictions are necessary. Again, they urge residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated and protect yourself and others through the remainder of the virus season,” Parkview Health leaders say. “COVID and flu vaccines are available for anyone ages 6 months and older. RSV vaccines are recommended for adults age 60 and older with risk factors, and for pregnant women, who can get the vaccine to help protect their infants from RSV.”

WATCH: Flu is on the rise while RSV infections may be peaking, US health officials say

