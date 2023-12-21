Warrant issued for Granger woman wanted for murder in connection to husband’s homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A warrant was issued on Wednesday for a 33-year-old Granger woman in connection to her husband’s homicide.

Alison Davis is wanted on a single count of murder after her husband, 40-year-old Kevin Davis of New Haven, died from a blunt-force injury to the head in August. The Allen County Coroner’s Office announced in October that his death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect initially told police that she believed her husband fell down the stairs, but his injuries were inconsistent with her claims, according to a probable cause affidavit written by New Haven Police Detective James Krueger. Alison Davis said she was sleeping downstairs in the New Haven home when she heard a loud noise and found her husband at the bottom of the stairs.

Responding officers said Alison Davis’ reaction to the situation was “odd” because did not seem concerned about her husband’s injuries, court records show. She was allegedly laughing with medics.

The suspect allegedly told police she and her husband had been drinking at a local bar before coming home at about 1 a.m., court documents said. They continued drinking and got into an argument, she said, which is why she was sleeping on the couch.

She then woke up to the loud noise and saw her husband at the bottom of the stairs, Alison Davis told police.

“I honestly thought he was just drunk and fell down the stairs,” she said, according to court records.

However, as police searched the home, they found no damage in the home to indicate Kevin Davis fell down the stairs, court documents say. Emergency room staff told police that the victim’s injuries also did not line up with a fall or the timeline Alison Davis provided.

After an autopsy was completed, Dr. Scott Wagner found that the right side of Kevin Davis’ skull was crushed and had a depression that was consistent with him being hit in the head with a blunt object, court records show. Wagner told police the victim would have been brain dead upon impact, immediately collapsing in the same spot where he had been struck.

Krueger also spoke with Kevin Davis’ mother and brother, who said Alison Davis gave them different accounts of the night, saying the couple was upstairs together before the victim was injured. The detective wrote in the affidavit that because of the inconsistent statements and the nature of the victim’s injuries, he believes that Alison Davis “knowingly and intentionally caused the death of Kevin Davis.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.