Two murder trials possible for Van Wert County in 2024; Prosecutor talks rarity and what’s next

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio. (WPTA) - In 2024, Van Wert County could have two murder trials in the same year—something local attorneys say is rare for the small rural community.

“Luckily, we don’t have them [murder cases] that often, and I’m hoping to keep it that way,” County Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger said. “I’d like for them to remain rare.”

Ryan Houser, a Mercer County Jail inmate, was charged with murder, aggravated murder, possessing a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence related to the death of Barbara Ganger.

Larry Andrus Jr. is also charged with murder, strangulation, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault involving the death of Roy Watts.

Both murders happened in September, with the respective suspects being charged in November. Officials say the two murders are unrelated.

Van Wert County hasn’t seen a murder since 2016. Yarger says she isn’t planning to bring on any extra help at this time but expects to work late nights and weekends over the next year.

When asked about the county’s crime rate, Yarger said there wasn’t an increase overall, but she was seeing different types of crimes.

“I’m seeing more domestic felony violence,” Yarger said. “There used to be one every two or three months now it’s two or three a month. And Ohio just passed a law making strangulation a felony, which Indiana already had. I’m seeing those.”

Overall, Yarger said the community is a safe place to call home. Officials with the town say they are working on renovating and restoring the downtown area and building the rural community.

Both Andrus and Houser have waived their rights to a speedy trial and both will be back in court for pretrial hearings in January.

