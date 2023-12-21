Two hurt in crash involving truck, horse-drawn buggy

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy.

Officers say the crash happened Wednesday evening on SR 124, near CR 500E in Bluecreek Township. Police say 29-year-old Shayle M. Mann of Decatur was driving a truck eastbound when she said she saw faint lights.

The woman said she thought the lights were some distance from her, but when she turned her attention away from the road and looked back, she saw the horse and buggy ahead of her.

She said she could not swerve around it as there was oncoming traffic and crashed into the back of the buggy. The buggy’s operator, 54-year-old Samuel L Schwartz of Decatur, and his passenger, 32-year-old Mahlon Schwartz, were both thrown from the buggy. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The buggy was a total loss, but the horse survived the crash, police say. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.