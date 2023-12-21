‘Tis the season! Winter starts Thursday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - As people like to say this time of year “‘Tis the season,” and that phrase is especially true today as the winter season begins.

While meteorologist began the winter season on December 1, most people will recognize the winter solstice as the start of winter.

The reason for the seasons are due to the tilt of the earth, and the rotation of the earth along that axis relative to the sun. The winter solstice is when the North Pole tilts furthest from the earth.

National Weather Services defines the winter solstice as “the shortest day and longest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, which is located at 23.5° south of the equator.” That moment happens December 21 at 10:27pm ET

Winter Solstice Details (WPTA)

For those living along Tropic of Capricorn, through countries like Australia, Brazil, and Namibia, this results in the day with the most sunshine, but for us here in 21country, it’s the opposite.

For many, this is the worst time of the year, but it should actually be a time to celebrate!

While the days won’t start getting significantly longer in the month of December, we’ll start noticing more and more daylight each day up until the summer solstice in June, but even between now and the spring equinox on March 19, we’ll see a noticeable difference in the length of day

Sunrise and sunsets Fort Wayne from the winter solstice to the spring equinox. (WPTA)

Sunrises will be earlier in the morning and sunsets later in the day in the northern hemisphere, meaning in Fort Wayne we’ll add nearly 3 hours of daylight between the solstice and the spring equinox. So, it’s only up from here...until late June.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.