Semi knocks down traffic light at Glenbrook Square entrance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With Christmas only a few days away, Glenbrook Square Mall is busy with last-minute shoppers.

Those customers had a new obstacle to navigate Thursday afternoon as a viewer video shows a semi had knocked down a traffic light at one of the mall entrances.

They tell us the incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Coldwater Road entrance to the mall. A semi pulling into the parking lot underestimated the height of the light and got stuck underneath it, bringing down the light.

The mall has the entrance closed off at this time.

