Search continues for missing DeKalb County teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been weeks since Teya Treesh has seen her daughter Nevaeha.

“She’s my sidekick,” Treesh said. “She’s amazing, she is so funny, she is really funny, and she is so good with kids.”

Treesh says her daughter struggles with anxiety and depression.

She says Nevaeha was last seen at her grandparents’ house on December 3.

Treesh says Nevaeha ran away that night.

“I was so mad and that mad turned into rage and rage turned into heartache because I didn’t know what to do,” Treesh said.

Indiana State Police have been searching for Nevaeha since December 7.

ISP Release on Search for Navaeha (WPTA)

They believe she may have traveled out of state and possibly dyed her hair to change her appearance.

That’s made Treesh even more concerned.

“I want her to be found, because she’s not safe,” Treesh said. “She’s a 16-year-old girl and she’s gorgeous, she really is, and she’s so talented. I just miss her voice. Honestly, I just miss her voice. I want her just to come so she can be strong again and know that we love her, and we miss her.”

Anyone with information that can help detectives locate Nevaeha’s whereabouts is strongly urged to contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661, or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 260-333-7911.

