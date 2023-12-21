OUCC and I&M reach settlement, cutting rate hike request by 50%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A settlement has been reached in Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) request to increase rates under a new plan—but the company didn’t get the amount they were bargaining for.

I&M leaders announced in August that they had submitted a request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to increase rates under the ‘Powering our Future’ plan. They originally requested a 6.8% rate increase to the IURC, or $116.4 million.

Following a settlement involving the IURC and the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the company’s request was reduced to $56.9 million plus $4.9 million in rider revenues, totaling $61.8 million. It’s a more than 50% decrease from their original ask.

Officials say the increase will happen in two phases. In the first phase, they say a typical residential customer would pay $166.36 per month, an increase of $4.20 starting in mid-2024. Then beginning in January 2025, the typical resident would pay an additional $4.27 for a bill total of $170.63 and a total increase of 5.2%.

The company says as part of the settlement, leaders also agreed to:

Donate $400,000 to the Indiana Community Action Association to help low-income customers. The donation will not be included in customer rates.

Limit which days service can be disconnected for nonpayment.

The fixed service charge for residential customers will be $15 per month.

I&M says the ‘Powering our Future’ plan focuses on improving and replacing old equipment so fewer customers lose power, and in the event that they do, it can be restored more quickly. It also aims to offer a new pre-payment option, PowerPay, which they say would help customers avoid larger-than-expected bills by giving updates on usage.

For more information on the plan and the regulatory rate review process, visit I&M’s website here.

