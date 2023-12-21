Mayor Henry sits down to reflect on 2023, look ahead to 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As a new year approaches, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is looking back at 2023 and forward to 2024.

This year, Mayor Henry led the city while also running and winning a campaign for his fifth term in office. It’s something that no other Fort Wayne mayor has ever done.

The 72-year-old mayor talked about everything: from his campaign to neighborhood improvements and public safety.

“Originally I had only planned on only serving four terms, but I also didn’t know at the time that the pandemic was going to hit us,” Henry said.

Henry says looking ahead to next year, he has unfinished business. During his campaign, Henry focused on four priorities laid out on his website.

  1. Neighborhood Improvements
  2. Economic Prosperity
  3. Public Safety
  4. City Park Investments

In 2024, Henry says there are a number of projects he’s excited for, because of the jobs that come with them.

“What we’re trying to do is to put our city in the position to be attractive to major employers,” Henry said. “A good example is Project Zodiac and they’ll probably break ground in the spring.”

Project Zodiac is the building of a new data center on the city’s southeast side. It’s been controversial because some neighbors say they’re worried about noise.

“We did send a team over to Ohio,” Henry said. “We sent a team over there to check on the noise level. There isn’t any. The concern that’s been expressed by a lot of those neighbors is based on old information.”

READ MORE: Hilliard officials share advice on data center - Allen County Plan Commission unanimously approves land annexation for ‘Project Zodiac’ data center

Next year, the mayor says he also wants to work on bringing down the crime rate, pledging to recruit up to 500 new police officers. He says they’ve met that goal despite a nationwide officer shortage. Henry believes, overall, the city is safe. He points to the department’s 90% arrest rate for serious crime.

Still, the mayor has concerns.

“When you have a society that has a proliferation of weapons, where unfortunately we’ve been unable to get our head around a lot of the drug activity, and we do have gang activity, you’re going to have situations unfortunately that end up with tragic endings,” Henry said. “All we can do at that point then is to make sure we get that perpetrator off the streets, and we’ve been able to do that.”

For a moment, the mayor took the focus off politics and placed it on family.

Last year, the mayor’s wife, Cindy Henry, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“She is struggling, but she’s trying extremely hard,” Henry said. “She is a fighter. She is in a situation where she does have pancreatic cancer, but she wants to be in one of those percentages [as a survivor], so she’s giving it all she can give.”

Mayor Henry and other city leaders will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 2.

You can watch the full interview below.

