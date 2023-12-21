Man suing FWPD, officer after officer allegedly hit him with squad car

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is suing the city police department after an officer allegedly hit the plaintiff with his police vehicle in June.

Jared Medrano says Fort Wayne Police Officer Mark Bieker was driving a department-issued 2018 white Ford Explorer eastbound on the ramp to exit East Main Street and turn south onto South Clinton Street on June 30 when he struck the plaintiff, according to the court filing. Medrano claims Bieker failed to maintain a reasonable and proper lookout, to maintain control of the vehicle and to yield the right of way.

In the court filing, Medrano said he sustained permanent physical injuries and continues to suffer from pain resulting from the accident. Further, Medrano says he has incurred hospital and medical expenses and may incur more in the future, as well as “the loss of a whole and useful life.”

Medrano, who is being represented by Tom Blackburn, is asking for judgment against Bieker, the city, the city council and the police department in an amount that will compensate him for his injuries and the damages sustained, according to the complaint. He has also asked for a jury trial in the matter.

Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the department’s public information officer, said the city police do not comment on pending litigation.

Carolyn Trier, representing all defendants in the lawsuit, filed a motion Wednesday for an extension to respond to Medrano’s complaint for damages.

You can read the full complaint below.

