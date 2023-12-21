Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to 36 years in prison for nearly killing his wife in a January stabbing.

Chad Kaluza, 48, was charged with attempted murder after stabbing his wife, leaving her in life-threatening condition.

A jury found him guilty of attempting to kill his wife last month after a three-day trial.

During sentencing, the victim, her mother, her sister and her niece gave statements on the impact of the crime. Prosecutors also read letters from Kaluza’s ex-wives.

