City awarded $1M grant to create Illinois Road Trail

City of Fort Wayne awarded $1 million Next Level Trails grant by the State of Indiana.
City of Fort Wayne awarded $1 million Next Level Trails grant by the State of Indiana.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry announced plans for the City’s $1 million Next Level Trails grant on Thursday, aiming to connect over 100 miles of trails in the Fort Wayne area.

Mayor Henry says the grant will be used to build the Illinois Road Trail beginning at Rockhill Park, connecting 107 miles of trails within the Fort Wayne Area Trails network that spans 142 miles.

The 10-foot wide asphalt trail will connect users to shopping centers like Jefferson Pointe Mall, Apple Glen Shopping Center, Parkwest Shopping Center, and Meijer. The trail will also join Getz Road, connecting to a 1-mile-long sidewalk to more businesses, churches, and neighborhoods.

Lindley Elementary School and Portage Middle School will also be connected to the new trail via the existing Ardmore Avenue Trail and Towpath Trail, city leaders say.

The project is set to be complete by spring 2025 following a spring 2024 bidding process, Henry says.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank

Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
Admission to the fun run is three non-perishable food items.

News

Amazon's donation is making a big impact for students.

Amazon’s donation to Fort Wayne Community Schools

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST
|
By Meg Roessler
Amazon made a special delivery to enhance the Fort Wayne Community Schools' annual "Gift Wrapping Event" earlier today.

News

Fort Wayne dog missing for 13 days rescued, returned

Fort Wayne dog missing for 13 days rescued, returned

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST
|
By Corryn Brock
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says she was quickly identified because of her ID tag and microchip.

Community

The Winter Solstice Walk/Ride at Salomon Farm Park is planned for Thursday, Dec. 21.

Winter Solstice Walk/Ride planned for Thursday

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with several local departments have announced plans for the annual Winter Solstice Walk/Ride.

Latest News

Community

City of Fort Wayne

City offices to close in recognition of Christmas, New Year’s Day

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City leaders are giving residents a heads up about upcoming closures to City of Fort Wayne offices.

Community

ACPL librarian and genealogist Curt Witcher awarded one of ten national ‘I Love My Librarian’...

Local librarian honored with national ‘I Love My Librarian Award’

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A longtime librarian with the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has received prestigious national recognition.

Community

The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.

The Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 free meals to families in need for Christmas

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST
|
By Corryn Brock
The Rescue Mission is serving more than three times the usual number of individuals for this time of year.

Community

Country Heritage Winery

Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After just over a year of welcoming customers in downtown Fort Wayne, Country Heritage leaders have announced the urban store is closing.

Community

Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials

Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials

Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
|
By Corryn Brock
The memorials will represent Desert Storm/Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism.

News

It is the height of the holiday season, and one Fort Wayne man is finding ways to spread the...

PIXEL PERFECT: Fort Wayne man’s Christmas light display doubles as charity drive

Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST
Kurt Girardot is a fleet technician with Indiana Michigan Power and has a passion for holiday lights. Each year, his property on Old Lower Huntington Road is beaming with pops of color. He dubs it the “Pixel Perfect Light Show,” which encompasses nearly 14-thousand synchronized LED lights.