City awarded $1M grant to create Illinois Road Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry announced plans for the City’s $1 million Next Level Trails grant on Thursday, aiming to connect over 100 miles of trails in the Fort Wayne area.

Mayor Henry says the grant will be used to build the Illinois Road Trail beginning at Rockhill Park, connecting 107 miles of trails within the Fort Wayne Area Trails network that spans 142 miles.

The 10-foot wide asphalt trail will connect users to shopping centers like Jefferson Pointe Mall, Apple Glen Shopping Center, Parkwest Shopping Center, and Meijer. The trail will also join Getz Road, connecting to a 1-mile-long sidewalk to more businesses, churches, and neighborhoods.

Lindley Elementary School and Portage Middle School will also be connected to the new trail via the existing Ardmore Avenue Trail and Towpath Trail, city leaders say.

The project is set to be complete by spring 2025 following a spring 2024 bidding process, Henry says.

“I continue to be encouraged by the progress we’re making with our trails system. This most recent grant from the State of Indiana will result in a new trail will be a great benefit for residents and visitors. Our greenways and trails provide a quality-of-life amenity that’s critical as we work each day to be a community that individuals, families, and businesses can enjoy.”

