Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County residents can recycle their Christmas trees at no cost from Dec. 26 through Jan. 13.

Allen County Department of Environmental Management says the trees will not be picked up with garbage collection but can be picked up at the following locations and times:

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with hours being reduced to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 Closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne Open daily from dawn to dusk

Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Jan. 1

New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven Open daily from dawn to dusk

Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville Open daily from dawn to dusk



Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, wires and plastic bags prior to recycling. Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees will not be accepted.

The trees will be woodchipped and used as mulch by county parks and local organizations after collection.

Residents can visit acwastewatcher.org for more information.

