Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County residents can recycle their Christmas trees at no cost from Dec. 26 through Jan. 13.

Allen County Department of Environmental Management says the trees will not be picked up with garbage collection but can be picked up at the following locations and times:

  • Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne
    • Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with hours being reduced to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8
    • Closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 1
  • North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne
    • Open daily from dawn to dusk
  • Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road
    • Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road
    • Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Closed Jan. 1
  • New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven
    • Open daily from dawn to dusk
  • Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville
    • Open daily from dawn to dusk

Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, wires and plastic bags prior to recycling. Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees will not be accepted.

The trees will be woodchipped and used as mulch by county parks and local organizations after collection.

Residents can visit acwastewatcher.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Davis
Warrant issued for Granger woman wanted for murder in connection to husband’s homicide
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution
Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution
Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife
Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife
Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people...
Two hurt in crash involving truck, horse-drawn buggy

Latest News

Mayor Henry sits down to reflect on 2023, look ahead to 2024
Mayor Henry sits down to reflect on 2023, look ahead to 2024
OUCC and I&M reach settlement, cutting rate hike request by 50%
OUCC and I&M reach settlement, cutting rate hike request by 50%
Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week
Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week
21Alive Winter Solstice
Man suing FWPD, officer after officer allegedly hit him with squad car
Man suing FWPD, officer after officer allegedly hit him with squad car