Cedar Canyon Elementary School principal spends morning in snow globe for students

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Canyon Elementary School arrived at school this morning to find their principal in a snow globe as the grand finale to a week of holiday fun.

Principal Courtney Bailey, who was dressed as an elf, said this is the fifth year the school has had the snow globe. The kids look forward to seeing who ends up in the snow globe, she said.

“It just becomes the excitement of the year,” Bailey said.

The principal said she hopes the experience shows her students that school doesn’t have to be all about learning and that they can have a little fun too.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Davis
Warrant issued for Granger woman wanted for murder in connection to husband’s homicide
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution
Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution
Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife
Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing wife
Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people...
Two hurt in crash involving truck, horse-drawn buggy

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne awarded $1 million Next Level Trails grant by the State of Indiana to help...
City awarded $1M grant to create Illinois Road Trail
Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank
Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank
Amazon's donation is making a big impact for students.
Amazon’s donation to Fort Wayne Community Schools
Fort Wayne dog missing for 13 days rescued, returned
Fort Wayne dog missing for 13 days rescued, returned