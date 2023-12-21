Cedar Canyon Elementary School principal spends morning in snow globe for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Canyon Elementary School arrived at school this morning to find their principal in a snow globe as the grand finale to a week of holiday fun.

Principal Courtney Bailey, who was dressed as an elf, said this is the fifth year the school has had the snow globe. The kids look forward to seeing who ends up in the snow globe, she said.

“It just becomes the excitement of the year,” Bailey said.

The principal said she hopes the experience shows her students that school doesn’t have to be all about learning and that they can have a little fun too.

