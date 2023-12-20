Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police leaders say they are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl out of Evansville.

Officers say they are searching for Danica Short, 15, described as being 5′8″, 120 pounds, and has blond hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants, and white and black athletic shoes.

Danica was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 10, around 9 p.m. in Evansville. Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the girl is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

