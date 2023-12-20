Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville teen

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police leaders say they are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl out of Evansville.

Officers say they are searching for Danica Short, 15, described as being 5′8″, 120 pounds, and has blond hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants, and white and black athletic shoes.

Danica was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 10, around 9 p.m. in Evansville. Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the girl is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville teen

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

FWPD mourns loss of K-9 Django

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

FILE

REPORT: Gas prices expected to rise as holiday travelers head out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
While travelers have been enjoying the gift of lower gas prices recently, analysts say to expect a slight price jump for the holidays.

News

FWPD K-9 Django served with his partner Officer Ron Coffelt for nearly 7 years.

FWPD mourns loss of K-9 Django

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they are mourning the loss of a longtime K-9 Officer.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

DORA's approved by City Council

Designated outdoor refreshment area approved for Downtown Fort Wayne

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kara Porzuczek
DORA's approved by City Council and will soon be implemented in Downtown Fort Wayne

News

Designated outdoor refreshment area approved for Downtown Fort Wayne

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

The Leo basketball student section erupts after the Lions complete a 24-2 comeback run.

Leo basketball pulls off impossibly great 53-48 comeback win over Homestead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Leo basketball fell behind 42-23 with 2:20 left in the third quarter before unleashing a furious comeback to, ultimately, beat Homestead 53-48 for the first time in program history on Tuesday night.

Leo basketball unleashes furious comeback to beat Homestead 53-48 for first time

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Indiana included in $700M settlement with Google over app store misconduct

Indiana included in $700M settlement with Google over app store misconduct

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
Google has agreed to pay $700 million as part of several concessions made to settle allegations that the company was stifling competition against its Android app store.