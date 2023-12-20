Silver Alert canceled for missing Evansville teen

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
UPDATE: Police have canceled this Silver Alert as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. They say Danica was found safe.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police leaders say they are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl out of Evansville.

Officers say they are searching for Danica Short, 15, described as being 5′8″, 120 pounds, and has blond hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants, and white and black athletic shoes.

Danica was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 10, around 9 p.m. in Evansville. Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the girl is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

