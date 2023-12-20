The Shepherd’s House surprises local veteran with his own car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Brandon Thaxton’s road to recovery has not been easy, but the local veteran is back behind the wheel of his own life, and now, his own car.

Staff at the Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne surprised Thaxton with a Chrysler 300, which was donated to the non-profit. “It’s just a huge huge deal for somebody to get a car, that doesn’t cost them any money,” said Kenny Barr with the Shepherd’s House.

“It’s been a long time coming, with a lot of help from a lot of people,” Thaxton said.

He served in Afghanistan in 2014 and 2015 and said he has had ups and downs since, serving time in prison and suffering from addiction. But, he has come a long way since and will graduate soon from the Shepherd’s House.

“Brandon has done a wonderful job in the program, so it’s time,” Barr said. “Transportation is always a barrier for the guys, so when we have a donated car, and God aligns everything to happen, we give them a car.”

Barr said that the surprise giveaway is a huge step in the recovery process. Having their own transportation opens up new opportunities for graduates of the program.

The Shepherd’s House provides up to 36 beds and residents stay anywhere from six months to two years, all with the goal of helping fight addiction.

