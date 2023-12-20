REPORT: Gas prices expected to rise as holiday travelers head out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While travelers have been enjoying the gift of lower gas prices recently, analysts say to expect a slight price jump for the holidays.

Nearly 100,000 stations are offering gasoline at $2.99 per gallon or less, but the national gasoline average is expected to be $3.09 on Christmas Day, according to GasBuddy. Officials note that prices are still down about 80¢ per gallon compared to this fall’s average of $3.85.

Currently in Fort Wayne, GasBuddy data shows the lowest regular fuel price is $2.48.

GasBuddy says the sudden price surge is propelled by the Federal Reserve hinting that interest rate cuts could be coming next year and Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea caused oil prices to rebound in the days before Christmas.

Experts say the rise may last a week or two, but consumers won’t see big price jumps as over half the nation is likely to stay close to a $3 average.

“For the second straight year, we’ve seen the national average stop just short of falling below the $3 per gallon mark, though tens of thousands of gas stations around the U.S. will still have prices at $2.99 or lower. While most are just trying to get through the holidays, we’ve been crunching numbers for what motorists can expect for 2024. Our annual Fuel Outlook, to be released in the coming days, offers some hope of lower prices for the year ahead.”

Gas prices may decrease in January or February as refiners start to liquidate winter gasoline ahead of the transition to summer fuels, GasBuddy says.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.