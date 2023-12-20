REPORT: Gas prices expected to rise as holiday travelers head out

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While travelers have been enjoying the gift of lower gas prices recently, analysts say to expect a slight price jump for the holidays.

Nearly 100,000 stations are offering gasoline at $2.99 per gallon or less, but the national gasoline average is expected to be $3.09 on Christmas Day, according to GasBuddy. Officials note that prices are still down about 80¢ per gallon compared to this fall’s average of $3.85.

Currently in Fort Wayne, GasBuddy data shows the lowest regular fuel price is $2.48.

GasBuddy says the sudden price surge is propelled by the Federal Reserve hinting that interest rate cuts could be coming next year and Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea caused oil prices to rebound in the days before Christmas.

Experts say the rise may last a week or two, but consumers won’t see big price jumps as over half the nation is likely to stay close to a $3 average.

Gas prices may decrease in January or February as refiners start to liquidate winter gasoline ahead of the transition to summer fuels, GasBuddy says.

