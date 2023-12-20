Public comment sought on NIPSCO’s request to raise natural gas rates

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting public comments on the pending NIPSCO Natural Gas rate request until Jan. 24.

NIPSCO is seeking a two-phase $161.9 million increase in its natural gas utility’s annual operating revenues to cover the cost of infrastructure improvements and higher operating and maintenance costs, according to the company’s filing. The increase would be fully implemented in March 2025.

BACKGROUND: NIPSCO submits request to raise natural gas rates in second rate hike request this year

If approved, the change would be as follows:

Monthly usageCurrent gas billProposed gas bill
50 therms$54.89$64.90
70 therms$70.35$80.65
100 therms$93.54$104.29

Each NIPSCO residential gas bill currently includes a monthly $16.25 customer service charge that does not vary based on usage. Under NIPSCO’s request, the charge would rise to $25.50 but the remainder of the bill would be dependent on the customer’s usage.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will also hold a public hearing on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Those who wish to submit written comments can do so at the OUCC’s website or by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov.

Comments can also be sent by mail to 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 in Indianapolis. Mail should include the consumer’s name, city and zip code, as well as a reference to “IURC Cause No. 45967″ or NIPSCO Gas Rates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Fort Wayne’s Christmas Day weather history, monitoring record warmth for Christmas 2023

Fort Wayne’s Christmas Day weather history, monitoring record warmth for Christmas 2023

Updated: 24 minutes ago
21Alive News at 5:30

News

JCAP celebrated their fourth graduating class today.

Allen County Jail’s Chemical Addiction Program celebrated their fourth graduating class today.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meg Roessler
JCAP helps inmates who struggle with addiction. Their fourth class graduated today.

News

JCAP Graduation Celebration

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Public comment sought on NIPSCO’s request to raise natural gas rates

Public comment sought on NIPSCO’s request to raise natural gas rates

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Brandon Thaxton’s road to recovery has not been easy, but the local veteran is back behind the...

The Shepherd’s House surprises local veteran with his own car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Thaxton’s road to recovery has not been easy, but the local veteran is back behind the wheel of his own life, and now, his own car.

Weather

Christmas 2023 could place as one of the top five warmest in the record books since 1950.

Fort Wayne’s Christmas Day weather history, monitoring record warmth for Christmas 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Barrett
Christmas 2023 could place as one of the top five warmest in the record books since 1950.

News

A Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ has filed a lawsuit against the state.

Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ allowed to resume work while lawsuit against Indiana AG is pending

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
The Fort Wayne Death Doula can reopen business while her lawsuit against the state continues.

News

Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ allowed to resume work while lawsuit against Indiana AG is pending

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

21Alive News at 5

12-20-23 PM Forecast with Matt Leach

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

Sports

North Side's Brauntae Johnson speaks before officially signing with Notre Dame football on...

North Side football star Johnson officially signs with Notre Dame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
North Side football star Brauntae Johnson officially signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon.