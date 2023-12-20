Public comment sought on NIPSCO’s request to raise natural gas rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting public comments on the pending NIPSCO Natural Gas rate request until Jan. 24.

NIPSCO is seeking a two-phase $161.9 million increase in its natural gas utility’s annual operating revenues to cover the cost of infrastructure improvements and higher operating and maintenance costs, according to the company’s filing. The increase would be fully implemented in March 2025.

If approved, the change would be as follows:

Monthly usage Current gas bill Proposed gas bill 50 therms $54.89 $64.90 70 therms $70.35 $80.65 100 therms $93.54 $104.29

Each NIPSCO residential gas bill currently includes a monthly $16.25 customer service charge that does not vary based on usage. Under NIPSCO’s request, the charge would rise to $25.50 but the remainder of the bill would be dependent on the customer’s usage.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will also hold a public hearing on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Those who wish to submit written comments can do so at the OUCC’s website or by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov.

Comments can also be sent by mail to 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 in Indianapolis. Mail should include the consumer’s name, city and zip code, as well as a reference to “IURC Cause No. 45967″ or NIPSCO Gas Rates.

