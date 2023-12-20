Person injured in fire on city’s southeast side

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire that left one person injured on South Anthony Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Crews responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the two-apartment building and found the lone occupant of the first apartment suffering from moderate fire-related injuries.

That person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Their apartment sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the adjacent apartment recieved very little damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

