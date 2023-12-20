Indiana underestimated Medicaid cost by nearly $1 billion, new report says

FILE - Legislators meet at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Feb. 7, 2023.
FILE - Legislators meet at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Feb. 7, 2023.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s initial estimate for Medicaid expenses is nearly $1 billion short of its now-predicted need, state lawmakers learned in a report that ignited concern over the state’s budget and access to the low-income healthcare program.

A December outlook found that Medicaid is predicted to need $984 million more than what was thought in April, when the state’s biennium budget was finalized.

State budget director Zachary Jackson told The Associated Press the forecast used to develop the budget allowed Indiana to move $525 million from Medicaid to the state’s general fund in July. The state has directed that $271 million of that money be moved back to Medicaid to address the shortfall of the last year, he said.

According to the predictions presented to lawmakers on Tuesday, the state will need to appropriate $255.2 million more for the program before July 2024 and $457.9 million more for the following year.

The flawed April forecast was based on data that did not reflect the latest needs of enrollees, state agencies said. Jackson said demand for certain categories, such as elderly care, outpaced what state official anticipated. According to the report, home and community based long-term services and support are anticipated to be in need of the most funding over the next two years.

Medicaid director Cora Steinmetz told lawmakers Tuesday that the agency is working on proposals for controlling costs, prompting concern over access to the the program.

“We’re exploring all aspects of the Medicaid program to look at where there might be an opportunity to generate potential savings on the appropriation,” Steinmetz said.

Indiana’s lawmakers finalize the state budget during odd-numbered years, leaving lawmakers and state agencies with a limited a path to enact legislative change in the upcoming 2024 session. Steinmetz said the agency will draft proposals for cost containment within the power of the agency and the budget committee.

States across the country are unwinding pandemic-era protections that kept millions of people covered by Medicaid. In Indiana, the number of people enrolled in Medicaid steadily grew every month from March 2020 until May of this year, when the federal budget law ended the protections.

Indiana’s total enrollment has fallen every month since then. Even so, the demand is still greater than before the pandemic.

According to the report, Indiana saw a net growth of over 370,000 Medicaid enrollees since January 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Fort Wayne FC players selected in MLS Superdraft

Former Fort Wayne FC players selected in MLS Superdraft

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alex Null
Four former Fort Wayne FC players opened a new chapter in their professional careers Monday night.

News

Former Fort Wayne FC players selected in MLS Superdraft

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

New Haven's Mylan Graham signs with Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.

New Haven five-star receiver Graham officially signs with Ohio State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
New Haven five-star wide receiver Mylan Graham officially signed with Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

New Haven's Graham signs with Ohio State football

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Brandon Thaxton’s road to recovery has not been an easy one, but now, the local veteran is not...

The Shepherd’s House surprises local veteran with his own car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Hackman
Brandon Thaxton’s road to recovery has not been an easy one, but now, the local veteran is not only taking back the wheel of his own life, but his own car.

Community

10th annual Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank

10th annual Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
Admission to the fun run is three non-perishable food items.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville teen

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Officers say they are searching for Danica Short, 15, described as being 5′8″, 120 pounds, and...

Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville teen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police leaders say they are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl out of Evansville.

News

FWPD mourns loss of K-9 Django

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

FILE

REPORT: Gas prices expected to rise as holiday travelers head out

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
While travelers have been enjoying the gift of lower gas prices recently, analysts say to expect a slight price jump for the holidays.