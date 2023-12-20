Indiana included in $700M settlement with Google over app store misconduct

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Google has agreed to pay $700 million as part of several concessions made to settle allegations that the company was stifling competition against its Android app store.

Google will pay out $630 million to compensate consumers who were funneled into a payment processing system that allegedly drove up prices for digital transactions within apps downloaded from the Play Store. The remaining $70 million will go toward U.S. states to cover penalties and other costs Google must pay.

In 2021, a group of 53 bipartisan attorneys general sued Google alleging that the company unlawfully monopolized the markets for Android app distribution. They claimed Google signed anticompetitive contracts that prevented other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, persuaded key app developers who might have launched rival app stores and created technological barriers that deterred consumers from downloading apps directly to their devices.

“When companies unlawfully monopolize markets, they cause real harm to Hoosiers,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “They rob consumers of the ability to choose from a wider array of product options that would otherwise be available, and they artificially inflate the prices of the choices that remain available. This settlement demonstrates our commitment to protect consumers and hold companies accountable.”

In a release Tuesday, Rokita said Google must also reform some of its business practices. including:

Giving all developers the ability to allow users to pay through in-app billing systems other than Google Play Billing for at least five years;

Allowing developers to offer cheaper prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use an alternative, non-Google billing systems for at least five years;

Permit developers to steer consumers toward alternative, non-Google billing systems by advertising cheaper prices within their apps themselves for at least five years;

Maintain Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates, for four years;

Not require developers to launch their app catalogs on the Play Store at the same time as they launch on other app stores for at least four years;

And submit compliance reports to an independent monitor who will ensure the company is not continuing its anticompetitive conduct for at least five years.

Eligible consumers will receive at least $2 and may get additional payments based on their spending on the Play Store between Aug. 16, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2023.

An estimated 102 million U.S. consumers made in-app purchases during that time frame. They are supposed to be automatically notified about various options for how they can receive their cut of the settlement.

