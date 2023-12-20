FWPD mourns loss of K-9 Django

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they are mourning the loss of a longtime K-9 Officer.

FWPD shared the sad news on Facebook, saying K-9 Django passed on Monday, Dec. 17.

Django served with his partner Officer Ron Coffelt for nearly 7 years—from September 2013 until his retirement in January 2020. They say he spent his final days in the comfort of the Coffelt family home.

“Django we thank you for protecting our city and its citizens,” FWPD wrote online. “Our hope is that you have met up with K9 Egres and you both are enjoying the afterlife on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge.”

