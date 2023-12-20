Fort Wayne’s Christmas Day weather history, monitoring record warmth for Christmas 2023

Christmas 2023 could place as one of the top five warmest in the record books since 1950.
By Brian Barrett
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Many dreaming of a white Christmas may be in for a rude awakening, as the chances are zero this year, but other records have the chance to be broken.

Let’s talk about what’s considered “average” for the jolly old holiday.

Typically, Christmas consists of highs in the low to mid 30s with a low of twenty degrees and when there is snow on the ground on Christmas day, the average amount is 1.8 inches.

Christmas averages (WPTA)
Christmas averages (WPTA)(WPTA)

Weather has a tendency of being both naughty and nice in the past couple of decades.

Highs soared into the mid 60s in 1982, becoming the warmest Christmas on record.

The next year, in 1983, low temperatures dropped all the way to a negative three degrees.

In 2002, almost five inches of snow fell, which was the highest amount since 1950.

During the past couple of years, we have had near-record-breaking warmth, with highs hitting 59 in 2019 and 2021.

The record set in 1982 of 64 degrees is not likely to be touched this year, but we expect to easily place in the top five warmest Christmases since 1950.

Top Five Warmest Christmases (WPTA)
Top Five Warmest Christmases (WPTA)(WPTA)

