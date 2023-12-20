Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ allowed to resume work while lawsuit against Indiana AG is pending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, Fort Wayne’s ‘death doula’ Lauren Richwine won a preliminary injunction in her lawsuit against the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. The decision allows Richwine to resume working.

“So to be told for a better part of the year that she couldn’t do what her calling in life was really, really troubling,” Richwine’s attorney Ben Field said. “It’s wonderful the court recognized that that was not permissible and has given Lauren the ability to start talking again.”

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ forced to close business, suing Indiana AG’s office

Lauren Richwine owns a business called Death Done Differently. She says she’s a ‘death doula’ or ‘death midwife’ and helps families navigate the death of their loved one. This means anything from answering questions about death, navigating paperwork, or connecting them with grief counselors.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office received a complaint wondering why Richwine doesn’t have a funeral director’s license. Then in August, the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service filed a cease-and-desist order against Richwine and her business. They forced her to close her business stating she did not have a funeral director license.

Richwine challenged this decision. She and her attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit against the AG’s office stating they violated her First Amendment right of freedom of speech.

“Lauren’s practice is something new and exciting and I think people around the country are realizing that there are lots of alternatives for the end of life to the old conventional funerals,” Field said. “We would welcome Indiana changing its law to make clear that when people are just talking to each other about the end of life it doesn’t require a funeral director license.”

Tuesday, a federal judge agreed that the state overstepped on Richwine’s First Amendment rights. The ruling allowed Richwine to reopen her business while the lawsuit continues.

“This is an important ruling not just for Lauren and not just for end-of-life doulas, but for everybody in Indiana and across the country who speak to other people as part of a living,” Fields said. “For them to understand they have a constitutional right to do that and that the government can’t silence them without a very very good reason to do so.”

21Alive also reached out to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, which sent the following statement:

“We are carefully reviewing the court’s decision to guide us in next steps.”

