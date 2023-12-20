Former Fort Wayne FC players selected in MLS Superdraft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Four former Fort Wayne FC players opened a new chapter in their professional careers Monday night.

“Each one of them brought unique and individual gifts and talents and they’re great kids,” Mike Avery said.

The four players, Forster Ajago, Riley Lynch, Pep Casas and Grayson Doody, were drafted or signed by MLS teams at Monday night’s Superdraft.

Fort Wayne FC Head Coach Mike Avery says he’s happy for his former players.

“These guys have made a great contribution and helped us kind of launch what we’re doing,” Avery said. “In return, I think we’ve helped them in their career as well.”

Avery says the four players meant more to the club than just wins and losses.

“They bring so many intangibles off the field and they were 100 percent invested in what we’re doing in our community,” Avery said. “All still have great pride in the time that they spent representing Fort Wayne FC.”

The draft marked the first time any former Fort Wayne FC player has made the jump to the MLS.

It’s a feat that Avery hopes to see more of in the future.

“We’re really excited about where we’re heading and all of these players made a huge contribution to that,” Avery said.

