Designated outdoor refreshment area approved for Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Right now when you order a drink you can’t leave the bar with it, but now that’s changing soon. Tonight, leaders unanimously voted to introduce designated outdoor refreshment areas, or as they’re calling them DORA’s, to Fort Wayne and even outlined the first one for downtown.

The district will primarily extend through the Harrison Street Corridor, from Promenade Park to Parkview Field.

“This law does just one thing. It allows people to carry a drink out of a bar into the streets and walk around. It doesn’t change who can buy drinks, who can sell drinks, or how you can behave if you’ve had drinks. Illegal behaviour that occurs today would still be illegal tomorrow,” explains Fort Wayne Redevelopment Administrator Joe Giant.

Around 15 to 16 bars and restaurants are in the outlined downtown DORA.

“Super excited now that this part is done. The real hard works gonna start with learning the different rules, everything with the restrictions. Learning how you’re gonna police that within your own four walls first of all, and then within the actual district after that,” says JK O’Donnell’s Manager Sean McCarthy.

Before anything can be put into action in Fort Wayne there is still one more step.

“It’s gonna go back to the state now to get approved by excise and then we’re gonna be able to implement that and work closely with our stakeholders and business owners in downtown Fort Wayne,” shares Downtown Fort Wayne Director of Marketing Preston Wallace.

The approval from the state may take some time, but city officials are hoping it’ll come sooner than later. Their goal is to have the DORA up and running by early March.

The outside drinking area does come with rules like, how big your drink can be, only having two drinks at a time in the area and that they must be in a special cup.

