Allen County Jail’s Chemical Addiction Program celebrated their fourth graduating class today.

Dec. 20, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Jail’s Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) celebrated their fourth graduating class today.

The program has been active now for over a year and aims to help inmates who struggle with addiction.

JCAP coordinator, Keely Ray, has witnessed the ups and downs of the recovery journey – both of her daughters dealt with substance abuse for years.

She now gets to watch inmates who participate in the program overcome their addictions.

“That lived experience and seeing the destruction that addiction causes is my driving force. You can come back, you can recover.”

Keely Ray, JCAP Coordinator

No one is more thankful for the program than James Warker, one of the four graduates from this class.

Warker has dealt with substance abuse since he was 17 years old. Now at 53, he says this is “the first program I’ve been through that gave me enough tools to do what I’ve got to do to take it day by day.”

He says it wasn’t easy to get to this point, but he and the rest of the graduates are extremely grateful, even though they were skeptical at first.

“I ain’t glad I came to jail, but I’m glad I came to JCAP”

James Warker, JCAP Graduate

