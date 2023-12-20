10th annual Ugly Sweater Run to collect food for Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An ugly Christmas sweater three-mile run on Thursday is set to collect donations for Community Harvest Food Bank.

Sponsored by JK O’Donnell’s, Fleet Feet and Brooks Running, the 10th annual Fleet Feet Ugly Sweater Run is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the fun run is three non-perishable food items, all of which will go toward Community Harvest Food Bank.

During the run, participants can enjoy views of the Holiday Festival Lights. Afterward, they can attend the Ugly Sweater Contest at JK O’Donnell’s Irish Pub where the first 350 participants who redeem an in-store coupon will receive a free commemorative pint glass.

The run is not timed and no streets will be closed for it, so organizers ask that participants abide by traffic laws.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.