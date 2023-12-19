Winter Solstice Walk/Ride planned for Thursday

Attendees are encouraged to decorate themselves or their bikes in festive winter fashion for the event
The Winter Solstice Walk/Ride at Salomon Farm Park is planned for Thursday, Dec. 21.
The Winter Solstice Walk/Ride at Salomon Farm Park is planned for Thursday, Dec. 21.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with several local departments have announced plans for the annual Winter Solstice Walk/Ride.

To celebrate the Winter Solstice on Thursday, Dec. 21, bike riders and walkers are invited to a free event at Salomon Farm Park. Leaders say bicyclists will depart at 5:45 p.m. for a 6.5-mile bike ride, and walkers will take off at 6 p.m. for a 1.65-mile walk.

Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center, and after the walk/ride, will be invited back to Salomon Farm for a bonfire and free refreshments at 6:45 p.m.

Officials say attendees are encouraged to decorate themselves or their bikes in festive winter fashion for the event. If you’re riding a bike, it must have a white light at the front and a red light or reflector at the rear of the bike for safety, organizers say. Helmets are also strongly recommended. Those who will be walking the trail are asked to bring a flashlight or lantern for visibility.

Leaders say to follow Salomon Farm Park on Facebook here for event updates or cancelations.

